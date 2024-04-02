First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Cut by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

