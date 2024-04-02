First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,717 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,171,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

