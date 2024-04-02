First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 83.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 43,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 12.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.42.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

