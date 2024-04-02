Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,218,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

