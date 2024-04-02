Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Peter Jackson Sells 21,688 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.15), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,297,578.21).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLTR opened at £157.90 ($198.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,897.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of £120.20 ($150.89) and a 1 year high of £179.80 ($225.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £166.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is £145.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.41) to £186 ($233.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($244.79) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £179.33 ($225.12).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.