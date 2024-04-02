Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on F. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.