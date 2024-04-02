Forum Private Client Group LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.