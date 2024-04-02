Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 374,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. Freedom has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $418.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $226,290.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $679,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Freedom by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Freedom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Freedom by 37,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freedom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Freedom by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

