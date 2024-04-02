Fulcrum Equity Management Has $359,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $126.22 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $573.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

