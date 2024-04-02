GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

