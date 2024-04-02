Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 13,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. Gen Digital has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $24.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Gen Digital had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 47.34%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

