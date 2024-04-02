Gilfoyle & Co LLC Invests $30,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Waste Management accounts for 17.2% of Gilfoyle & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $212.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average of $180.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

