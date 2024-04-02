Gleason Group Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $573.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.48 and a 200 day moving average of $164.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

