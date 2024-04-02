Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,462 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.3 %

TROW opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

