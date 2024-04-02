Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

