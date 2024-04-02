Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in PACCAR by 42.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

