Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.23.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.78 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

