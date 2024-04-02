Global Tech Industries Group (GTII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTIIGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance

Global Tech Industries Group stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Global Tech Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

