GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. GoDaddy has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $122.83.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,115 shares of company stock worth $13,037,055 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

