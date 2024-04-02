Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 584,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of GROY opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $276.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 877.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.28.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

