Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 18th (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, April 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of GSUN opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Institutional Trading of Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Sun Health Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Sun Health Technology Group by 29,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Sun Health Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

