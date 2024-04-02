Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Head to Head Review

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% Verano -12.50% -4.49% -2.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grown Rogue International and Verano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Verano 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verano has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Verano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verano has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Verano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 4.21 -$130,000.00 $0.01 54.00 Verano $938.45 million 2.31 -$117.35 million ($0.34) -18.53

Grown Rogue International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Verano on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc., a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Verano

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, Savvy, BITS, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

