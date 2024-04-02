GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,896,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

