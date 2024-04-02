GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in GSK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

