Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

