Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 7,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 187,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

