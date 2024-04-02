Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 7,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Hasbro Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 187,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
