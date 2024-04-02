Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Heartland Express traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 98570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HTLD. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,199,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,148,000 after purchasing an additional 274,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,044 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $893.27 million, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

