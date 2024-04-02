Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $573.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
