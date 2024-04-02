Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $212.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.59.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

