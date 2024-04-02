Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $417.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $386.00 to $417.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $367.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.