Horizon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.