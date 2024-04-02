Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Kevin L. Myers Sells 10,000 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HRL opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

