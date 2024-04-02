Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 357.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 57,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $351.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.54 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

