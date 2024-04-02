Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Up 8.4% in March

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 15,080,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,490,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 94,299 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,203,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after acquiring an additional 136,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4473 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

