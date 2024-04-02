Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJAN. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance
BATS NJAN opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
