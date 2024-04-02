Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 458.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:PDEC opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

