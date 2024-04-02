Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $778.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

