Insider Selling: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) CEO Sells 73,380 Shares of Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $374,971.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $412.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.56. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

