International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $189.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

