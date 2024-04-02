Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Position Increased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.