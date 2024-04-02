iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

