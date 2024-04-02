iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

