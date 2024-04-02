iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,963,000.

USMV stock opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

