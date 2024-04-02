iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWN opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.