iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $49.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

