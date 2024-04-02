iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 187.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

