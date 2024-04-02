iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 70,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

