Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $150.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,169,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,029.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,305 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

