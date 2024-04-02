Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 160.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,992,000 after acquiring an additional 850,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

