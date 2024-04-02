Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,582 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $254,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $380.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

